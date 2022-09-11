The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda's joke on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot leaves Akshay Kumar in splits

Kiku Sharda is one such comedian-actor, who has remained a part of Kapil Sharma's most seasons. His appearance as Gudiya Laundry Wali left everyone in splits. Kiku's character interacted with Akshay Kumar and asked him to apologise to Ranveer Singh. The Khiladi star was startled by this statement made by Kiku and asked the reason behind this. To which, Kiku said that Ranveer Singh had ordered clothes but they weren't delivered on time, and therefore, the Bajirao Mastaani actor had to pose nude for his photoshoot. This left Akshay Kumar laughing his guts out.

Kapil Sharma 's comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show's new season premiered on Saturday (September 10) with the eminent cast members, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and others from the film, Cuttputlli. Kapil has returned fitter as the host and his sartorial transformation is to watch out for. Special guest Archana Puran Singh credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for the host's makeover. The audience missed Krushna Abhishek as Sapna. For the uninitiated, Krushna quit the show over agreement issues. However, that hasn't changed his equation with Kapil, and they recently travelled to Melbourne, Australia for their live show.

Akshay takes a dig at his movies not doing well

Akshay Kumar was seen in a jovial mood as he jokingly spoke about his recent films not working at the box office. Kapil congratulated Rakul for doing back-to-back films with the industry's top actors. It was then that Akshay intervened and said that this man (Kapil) has an evil eye and he jinxes it all by saying 'Your films are doing so well and you are earning so much.' Akshay followed it stating that this is why his films have stopped performing at the box office.

Kapil Sharma has become bold with his one-liners as well as he in a jest spoke to Jackky and Rakul about their relationship, while also mentioned about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s much-reported relationship with her Aarya co-star Chandrachur Singh.

New cast in this season

There are many new additions in this season of The Kapil Sharma Show but they have retained their popular segment ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ this time as well. Srishty Rode as Ghazal, Sidharth Sagar as Ustaad ji, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan and Srikant Maski are the newest addition to the cast.

