The Kapil Sharma Show: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Bhumika Chawla deeply hurt for not being invited

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Eid a few days back. Ahead of the film’s release, the team left no stone unturned to promote the movie. The Kapil Sharma Show which is graced by personalities from different fields is a popular platform for the promotion of movies and shows. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team also appeared on the show to promote the movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has an extensive cast as it features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla among others. However, on the Kapil Sharma Show, several actors were missing and Bhumika Chawla was one of them. Recently, in conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress opened up that she felt bad about not being invited to the show.

Bhumika Chawla on not being part of The Kapil Sharma Show

The actress shared that she took her dog out for a walk when a neighbour asked her why she was not part of The Kapil Sharma Show. To this, the actress replied, “I didn’t know when the episode was shot.” She also revealed that she felt bad for some time, but then she realised there must be some strategy. Bhumika went on to add, “Veky sir was also not invited and we play a couple in the film. So, I did my calculation and realised since he wasn't called, what would I say alone? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said thik hai.”

The actress also added that she is blessed with one thing which is she feels bad for one second and then never looks back. She said, “Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do (I can do PR activities too but if the show can promise me a film the next day, I can call Kapil Sharma and ask him to call me).”

