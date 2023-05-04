The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna mistakes Neha Sharma for Neha Kakkar; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. To date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Jogira Sara Ra Ra team will grace the show to promote the upcoming film. The official handle of Sony TV has released a few promos of the show.

Sapna mistakes Neha Sharma for Neha Kakkar

Sony Tv’s Instagram account uploaded a promo that shows Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna dancing to Dil Ka Telephone from Dream Girl. Nawazuddin is seen asking Sapna, “Tu phirse aa gayi? (You have returned?)” To this he replies, “Mere paas public ka pyaar hai. (The audience loves me)” Nawazuddin gives a witty reply as he says, “Public ka aur iska (show hand gesture of money) pyaar hai?” The audience and the entire team on the show roll into laughter.

Krushna is further seen saying, “Ekbar Neha Kakkar k liye zordaar taliyaa ho jaye. (A big round of applause for Neha Kakkar)” Since Jogira Sara Ra Ra actress Neha Sharma is seen sitting on the couch, Kapil corrects Sapna and says, “Ye Neha Kakkar nahi, Neha Sharma hai. (She is Neha Sharma, not Neha Kakkar).” It seems he made the mistake on purpose as he says, “haa, pata hai, mein Neha Kakkar ke liya alaag se bajwa rahi hu. Usne mereko bola tha ‘abhi na mera album nahi aa raha hai, toh show mein beech mein naam le lena, market mein bhaukal bana rahega.’” Nawazuddin, Neha and other guests are seen bursting into laughter.

Watch the recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Cocktail

Kapil Sharma asks Nawazuddin about his dance on Cocktail, the video of which was released a few days back. Kapil says, “Ye jo Cocktail release huya, aapko kabhi ayese dance karte huye nahi dekha.” The actor is heard saying, “Normal avastha mein ho hi nahi sakte ye dance.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma pens a note as Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and others grace The Kapil Sharma Show; PICS