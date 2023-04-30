The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek returns as Sapna after 8 months; Archana Puran Singh REACTS

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek recently returned to The Kapil Sharma Show with a bang, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. His popular character Sapna is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show's team and Krushna was really missed in his absence. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek made a grand entry on the stage. He even received a standing ovation from the audience, his team- Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna left the audience in splits with his hilarious jokes and camaraderie with his team. He even took a dig at Archana Puran Singh by saying, "Abhi main agayi, Sidhu ji bhi agaye (Now, I'm back and Sidhu Ji will also be back)." Further, Krushna also took a dig at him and looking at Rajiv Thakur, he says, "Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai (Now all the previous team members will be back)."

Archana Puran Singh reacts to Krushna's entry:

Krushna again made an entry on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show in front of the NRI Wives cast members including Bhagyashree, Samir Soni, Hiten Tejwani, Raima Sen, and others. He again received a standing ovation from everyone. On the other hand, it was seen that Archana Puran Singh got teary-eyed after seeing Krushna on the stage of the show after 8 months. Later, when Krushna pulled Archana's leg and said, "Archana Ji comes every Saturday and Sunday and just sits on the seat."

He further added, "We have contract, clauses, we fight for money but Archana Ji comes on the shoot whenever she gets a call from anyone." This leaves everyone in splits. Krushna then gives a flower to Archana and asks, "How are you, Archana Ji?" Replying to this, she says, "You made me cry when you entered." He quickly replied to her and said, "We'll get TRP if you laugh so keep laughing."

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

