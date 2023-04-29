The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS he was brainwashed to not join the show; WATCH

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge hit among the audience and is one of the most loved shows. The comedian does a fabulous job as the host of the show and keeps his audience entertained with his punch lines and fooling around with the guests. Besides Sharma, the audience also loves the characters of Gudiya Laundrywali, Bindu, and the permanent guest Archana Puran Singh. Recently, one old character and one of the most popular ones Sapna played by Krushna Abhishek returned to the show.

Recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In the promo, we can see Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sapna saying, “Itna bhi miss kiya aaplog hume aur mereko bulaya taak nahi? (If you have missed me so much, why didn’t any of you call me?)” To this Kapil Sharma walks towards him and says, “Arrey meine tumko bulaya, tum khud hi nahi aa rahi thi, kaha this tum? (I called you but you were not coming).” As he says this, Kapil hugs Sapna. Sapna gives an unexpected response as she says, “Mein toh aa jati Kappu, par usne mera brainwash kar diya tha! (I would have come but they brainwashed me).” As Kapil Sharma asks, “Kisne? (Who)” Sapna replies, “Paison ne (Money).” The response gets the audience rolling into laughter and Kapil makes a face and walks away from Sapna.

Watch the promo here:

The official handle of Sony TV Instagram wrote, “Kya aapne bhi Sapna ko miss kiya? Humein bataiye comments mein! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.” Fans are super excited to see Krushna Abhishek on the show. Reacting to the news of his return, fans wrote, “Abhi maza agaya na bhiduu.” Others also wrote that the show was getting boring and monotonous and Krushna Abhishek will bring back the laughter.

