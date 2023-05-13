The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek takes dig at relationship with Uncle Govinda

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. The show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Aazam team will grace the show to promote the upcoming film. Actors Jimmy Shergill, Raza Murad, Govind Namdev, Indraneil Sengupta, and others will entertain the audience in the upcoming episode. The official handle of Sony TV has released a few promos of the show.

Team Aazam on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the recent promo released by Sony TV official on Instagram, the clip gives a glimpse of the entertaining episode with the cast of Aazam. It starts with Kapil Sharma introducing the cast as he welcomes them to the show. Kapil opens with his joke as he tells the audience that Jimmy Shergill has appeared on his show twice in the same month and he has achieved something big. For the unversed, he was on the show last month with the team of Haasil that included Hrishita Bhatt, Director Tigmanshu Dhulia, Brijendra Kalra, Vyom Yadav, Anushka Kaushik, and others.

Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at his uncle Govinda

Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sapna dances to the popular number ‘Sharara Sharara’ to entertain everyone. Then Sapna sits on the handrest of the couch and flirts with actor Govind Namdev. He then tells him, “Achha hai aapka naam Govind hai, agar Govinda hota na, toh humlogon ki itni baat-cheet nahi hoti.” To this, the audience and the team roll into laughter.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

Meanwhile, the movie Aazam is expected to release on 19th May. It revolves around Mumbai’s underworld, gang control, and crimes. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, Raza Murad will be seen as the Mafia don Nawab Khan.

