The Kapil Sharma Show moves to OTT; show to retain all popular actors: Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the fans for many years. The show is about Kapil Sharma's dysfunctional family. The show has many popular actors and celebrities across various fields coming to chat with the host and also promote their projects. The last season of the show ended a while ago and now the show is set to return on a new platform.

The Kapil Sharma Show moves to OTT

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed the ardent readers about Kapil Sharma in talks with Netflix for an upcoming project. And now the cat is out of the bag as the comedian-actor shared details about the project with an intriguing promo.

In the promo, Kapil is seen to be moving to a new address for his show and intends on having everything new. However, he finds Archana Puran Singh, Rajeev Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek in his new house. While it pisses him off, he concludes the promo with a heartwarming line saying, "Adress badla hai, parivaar nahi." (The platform has changed not the core family.)

Take a look at the promo shared by Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma and the team's promotional strategy

Yesterday (Nov 13), a video of Kapil Sharma getting a truck loaded with packed boxes went viral. In the video, the paparazzi spotted Kapil moving household items and also quizzed him about the same but Kapil had a straight face and didn't answer the paps. The video was an interesting promotional strategy for the project, reassuring the concept of Kapil Sharma 'moving' to an OTT platform.

The Kapil Sharma Show's popular characters

The Kapil Sharma Show has tickled our funny bones for many years. Not only common but a lot of celebrities are a fan of the show. The actors and comedians like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, and Kiku Sharda got immense appreciation, fame, and acknowledgment for their stints in the show.

Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh have also been an integral part of the show. The fact that they take all the jokes on them sportingly, makes them very pleasing for the viewers.