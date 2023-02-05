The Kapil Sharma Show: Nargis Fakhri enters with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta; Rates Kapil's English

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episode of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as the team of Shiv Shahstri Balboa will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Nargis Fakhri along with the whole team will surely have a fun time with the comedian. Anupam Kher thanked Kapil for inviting them

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pictures, the actor was seen posing with the comedian and the whole team of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Sharing the pictures, Anupam wrote ‘Thank you dearest @kapilsharma for your love, warmth and appreciation at your show for the promotions of our upcoming movie #ShivShastriBalboa. As always we had great fun interacting with you all, the audiences and the wonderful @archanapuransingh! Watch out for this episode & See you al in theatres on Feb. 10th! Jai Ho.’ Kapil replied by saying ‘It’s always a pleasure n fun hosting you sir bada mazaa aaya kal poori team ke saath many congratulations n best wishes for #shivshastribalboa.’ Check out the post here

Nargis rates Kapil’s English Taking to her Instagram stories, Nargis Fakhri shared pictures with Kapil and wrote ‘After all these years, We finally had a conversation Kapil Sharma Show #Hinglish.’ She further rated the comedian’s English and said ‘My face hurts because of laughing so much! Thank for having us Kapil Sharma. P.S. 10/10 for your English.’ Check out the stories here:

Updates about The Kapil Sharma Show This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will feature actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav and also all the business entrepreneurs from Shark Tank India 2 – Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain.

