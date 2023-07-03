The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to the show?

The Kapil Sharma Show continues to be a favorite among audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment into the homes of millions. The show, hosted by the fabulous Kapil Sharma, never fails to leave viewers in splits with its performances, celebrity interviews, and witty banter. Several popular celebrities from different fields have graced the show on different occasions. In the upcoming episode, the show will welcome TV actors and hosts Renuka Shahane, Mini Mathur, Parizad Kolah, and Richa Anirudhha, adding to the excitement.

Kapil Sharma announces the entry of Navjot Singh Sidhu

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil Sharma teasing Archana Puran Singh by announcing that Sidhu will enter the show. The announcement leaves Archana Puran Singh, who currently occupies the judge's seat on the show, visibly worried. Kapil tells Parizad Kolah, who had previously hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where Sidhu served as a judge, that Sidhu would enter the stage only when she made the announcement. Kapil requests her to make the announcement again, prompting Archana to gesture with her hand, signaling her hesitation. Parizad says in her signature style, "Jo hanste hai aur sab ko hansate hai, please welcome Navjot Singh Sidhu." As Kapil eagerly looks towards the entrance, proclaiming Sidhu's trademark dialogue, "Thoko taali," Archana's expression turns to shock as she gazes at the door and gets up from her seat.

Watch the promo here:

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. It wrapped up its shoot for this season as the team will embark on their US tour. The next season will return to television screens by the end of this year. Besides Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, the show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski.

