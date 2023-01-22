The Kapil Sharma Show: Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj grace the show to promote Kali Jotta; Top 7 highlights

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians in the country and there is no doubt about it. His fans eagerly wait every weekend for his show to watch the hilarious acts performed by him and team. In every episode, the comedian brings top class celebrities to grace the show and audience leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. In today’s episode, we saw Punjabi industry’s stars gracing the show. Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj and Vijay Kumar Arora came to the show to promote their upcoming film ‘Kali Jotta’ which is scheduled to release on February 3 and their fun banter with the comedian left everyone in splits.

Kapil Sharma flirts with Neeru Bajwa

As soon as the episode started, we saw Kapil telling actress Neeru Bajwa that ‘You have come here for the first time’, to which the latter replied ‘You didn’t invite me earlier.’ This left Kapil in splits and he said ‘We didn’t know that you would come on our invitation.’ While discussing about her previous films, the comedian points out that Neeru had said in her movies that love can happen at any age and with anyone. He further questioned her ‘Do you believe in love after marriage’ which left the actress in splits.

Kapil shares funny incident about her mother

In one the segments of the episode, we saw Kapil discussing about her mother. He said ‘One day I asked my mother that now you have become so famous and she said yes, so many people keep on inviting me. How much payment should I tell them?’ and this left everyone in splits. Sharing one of the incidents, Kapil said that singer Mika Singh stay in the upper floor of their building and he once invited her mother. He said ‘My mother went there and she recited some of her composed poetries to him. So, he gave her Rs 11,000 out of respect and took her blessings. Then mom came to me and said ‘Mika gave me payment.’ And no one could stop their laughter after hearing this.

Kapil jokes with Vijay Kumar Arora

In the episode we saw many hilarious moments that left everyone in splits. For the unversed, everyone addresses Vijay as ‘daadu’. Taking this, Kapil asked a witty question to him and said ‘Did you ever consider dyeing your white beard to black. Who knows people may start calling you ‘chachu’.

Satinder Sartaj reveals films were never his priority

In one of the segments of the episode, we saw Satinder Sartaaj talking about his passion. He revealed that films were never his priority. ‘I always felt that I am meant for the stage. My first passion and love will always be live concerts. Films were never my priority as such, but the subject of the film ('The Black Prince') was such that I had to say 'Yes'. For the unversed, Satinder made his film debut as Maharaja Duleep Singh in 'The Black Prince' in 2017.

Neeru reveals she never wanted to get married

In the episode, Neeru revealed how she never wanted to get married but later she fell in love with Harry Jawandha and got married to him. She said, ‘I never wanted to get married, and I always thought that I would be single forever because I am not those romantic kinds rather, I am very practical. But you know they say when the love of your life walks in everything seems surreal, bells start ringing, the wind starts blowing and you get this strange feeling. And honestly, all these things happened when I saw Harry and for a fact, the first time I saw him I knew I was going to marry him.’

Archana Puran Singh talks about her marriage life

Listening to Neeru’s story, Archana Puran Singh also opened up about her marriage with Parmeet Sethi. She said ‘They say it right that marriages are made in heaven. The way successful marriages sustain, and the way couples find each other feels like God has made these matches.’ ‘When you meet a perfect partner, they will help you rise and that is Parmeet for me. He is my best friend and my best buddy. He bears with all my torture but supports me in everything’, she further concluded.

Satinder recalls his acting debut

Satinder recalled his acting debut in ‘The Black Prince’ and said ‘California is home to many Punjabis and Sikhs and they are very fond of their history. So, the production house came up with the idea of making a film on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh. I guess the makers found some similarities between the character and me, maybe it was my height or my complexion which matched, and I ended up landing my first role.’

About The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. Every weekend, the comedian brings top class celebs on his show and have a great time. The viewers eagerly wait for the show to go on air as his comedy is admired by everyone.