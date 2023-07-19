The Kapil Sharma Show: New Jersey live show goes house full, over 6000 people attend

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians in Indian Television and Hindi Cinema. Prior to achieving stardom, he faced his fair share of struggles in the industry. Kapil embarked on his journey through popular comedy shows like The Laughter Challenge and The Comedy Circus. It was in the latter that he emerged as a winner, receiving praise and applause for his impeccable comic timing. In 2013, Kapil Sharma took a major step by launching his own talk and comedy show called Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV. The show quickly became a blockbuster on the TRP charts, garnering immense popularity and a loyal fan following. After a few years, he went on to launch "The Kapil Sharma Show" on Sony TV, which also achieved significant success.

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show aired its finale episode with actor Anil Kapoor. On 15th July 2023, Kapil organized a highly successful US tour for the show, hosting more than 600 guests, and delivering hit shows one after the other in every city they visited. The overwhelming response from the audience left Kapil Sharma feeling grateful and humbled, and he decided to express his heartfelt gratitude towards his fans for their continuous support and love.

Kapil Sharma thanks his fans on social media

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted his live show on 15th July 2023 titled "Kapil Sharma Live in New Jersey," which was organized by Sam Singh and Rani. The show was a resounding success and received overwhelming support from the audience. Held across several cities in the US, the event in New Jersey attracted more than 600 people, resulting in a houseful program. Kapil and his team were elated by the warm reception they received, with the audience showing their love and appreciation through whistles and clapping throughout the show. The organizer, Sam Singh, expressed his excitement, stating that bringing Kapil Sharma live in New Jersey was an incredible idea and the show surpassed all expectations. The event proved to be a memorable and enjoyable experience for all involved.

Kapil also entertained his fans with his singing talent apart from comedy. The entire stadium was echoing with laughter and clapping from the audience. Overwhelmed by the massive response, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram to share pictures from the live show. He felt that this live tour was a medium to get him closer to his fans.

About Kapil Sharma

He was last seen in the film Zwigato, which received critical acclaim.

