The Kapil Sharma Show: Ponniyin Selvan: I stars Vikram, Trisha reveal they had bodyguards for film costumes

Ponniyin Selvan: I cast will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show for the upcoming episode. It is a movie directed by celebrated director Mani Ratnam. Gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, the most loved comedy talk show on Sony Entertainment Television will be the star cast — Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala who will be seen on the show this Saturday i.e. 1st October 2022. The cast would be seen having a gala time, revealing some interesting anecdotes from the film. In conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, Trisha and Karthi talked about how they had to carry heavy costumes and expensive jewellery on set.

With the ongoing twists and turns of events while in conversation with the cast of Ponniyan Silvan-1 Kapil was intrigued by how beautiful they were looking wearing all the jewellery and also asked them as to how they managed to carry the heavy jewellery on them. Disclosing her experience of enacting a princess and how it was a tough job to wear these heavy real jewellery, Trisha shared her experience saying, “We were clearly told that to bring out the grandeur and magnitude of the movie, we had to wear original jewellery and heavy leather costumes, ensuring that head to toe everything looked real” She also quipped saying, “During the shoot of the movie my fellow cast members and I always had 4 bodyguards assigned to take care of the jewellery and not us” (Laughs).