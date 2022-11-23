The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta takes a dig at him and leaves everyone in splits

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most entertaining reality shows for a long time. The show's entertaining concept has hooked the attention of the masses and the acts put forward by the entertainers are worth applauding. Owing to the popularity of the show, many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming film and interact with the team members. Along with this, in every episode we see many celebs being invited on the show, and the audiences get a glimpse of their favorite celebrity sharing anecdotes and revealing many other facts about their personal life.

In the upcoming episode of the show, veteran singer Udit Narayan will be seen on the show and will be accompanied by his wife, Deepa, son Aditya Narayan and daughter-in-law Shweta Agarwal. Sony TV released a new promo of the show, and in this we see Gaurav Dubey enacting Udit Narayan and leaving everyone in splits with his act. Gaurav also takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh, and the room is filled with laughter and claps.

Kapil Sharma then questions Shweta and asks her who is more mischievous, Tvisha (Aditya and Shweta's daughter) or Aditya. To this, Shweta replies, "Do bache hai, ye pehla voh dusri." This hilarious statement makes everyone laugh. He then asks the same question to Deepa and says, "Who is more mischievous Udit Ji or Aditya?" Later, we see Udit Narayan dancing, along with his wife, on his song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', and the promo ends.