The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta takes a dig at him and leaves everyone in splits
In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa, and Aditya Narayan with his wife Shweta will be seen making an appearance together.
The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most entertaining reality shows for a long time. The show's entertaining concept has hooked the attention of the masses and the acts put forward by the entertainers are worth applauding. Owing to the popularity of the show, many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming film and interact with the team members. Along with this, in every episode we see many celebs being invited on the show, and the audiences get a glimpse of their favorite celebrity sharing anecdotes and revealing many other facts about their personal life.
Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan grace the show:
In the upcoming episode of the show, veteran singer Udit Narayan will be seen on the show and will be accompanied by his wife, Deepa, son Aditya Narayan and daughter-in-law Shweta Agarwal. Sony TV released a new promo of the show, and in this we see Gaurav Dubey enacting Udit Narayan and leaving everyone in splits with his act. Gaurav also takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh, and the room is filled with laughter and claps.
Kapil Sharma then questions Shweta and asks her who is more mischievous, Tvisha (Aditya and Shweta's daughter) or Aditya. To this, Shweta replies, "Do bache hai, ye pehla voh dusri." This hilarious statement makes everyone laugh. He then asks the same question to Deepa and says, "Who is more mischievous Udit Ji or Aditya?" Later, we see Udit Narayan dancing, along with his wife, on his song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', and the promo ends.
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein Udit Narayan ke duplicate machhaane wale hai double dhamaal!"
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates.
The show has been graced by several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and others, to promote their upcoming films. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.
ALSO READ: 'Handsome' Kapil Sharma's Sunday question to fans: Which pic should I select for next DP?