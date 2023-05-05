The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Anita Hassanandani admits being 'nervous' on the show; Here's what happened next

The Kapil Sharma Show makers and team leave no stone unturned to tickle the bones of the audience with each episode. The acts, amazing performances, and comic timing of Kapi and his team are loved by the audience. The show has a massive number of viewers who watch each episode and shower love on the performers. Several celebrities from different walks of life often grace the show to have a fun time with Kapil and his team. In the upcoming episodes of the show, TV beauties Urvashi Dholakia, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, and Ankita Lokhande will be seen gracing the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. As the promo starts, it is seen that Kiku Sharda appears on the stage of the show and dances along with Urvashi Dholakia, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, and Ankita Lokhande. Kiku then cracks rib-tickling jokes, and his banter with Kapil Sharma leaves the entire room laughing.

Kapil Sharma then takes a dig at Anita Hassanandani and says, "Aapko pata hai aap aaj aari thi toh hamare production walo ne 4 litre extra dudh mangaya hai bolte hai bohot dudh lagta hai unka. (Our production house have bought 4 litre extra milk as they say you like milk)" He then asks, "Kaise aaya aapke dimaag mei ki main Naagin banungi. (Why did you became a Naagin)."

Replying to this, Anita shared, "In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.." She then stops and says, "Sorry, I'm nervous." Soon after this, Divyanka Tripathi and Ankita console her by giving her a hug. Kapil then asks Anita, "You want hug?" This leaves the audience and Anita in splits.

Watch The Kapil Sharma's Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke ghar aane wali hai TV ki Queens entertainment ka bhandaar lekar! Hone wala hai dher saara naachna aur hasi-mazaak!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

