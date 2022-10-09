The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Archana Puran Singh pays tribute to 'inimitable' Raju Srivastava

Today, Archana Puran Singh t ook to her Instagram handle and shared a small promo from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. This episode is dedicated to the late comedian Raju Srivastava and we see Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are joined by a troupe of comedians including Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, and several others. They remembered the late star with a smile on their faces as he always believed in spreading joy amongst the fans. Kapil mentions "Aaj hum haste haste unhe tribute denge".

Raju Srivastava , an ace comedian-actor, left everyone heartbroken as he passed away at 58 on September 21. Since then, the entertainment fraternity is mourning his loss and has been paying him tribute for his contribution to the industry. Having said that, popular star comedian Kapil Sharma will also pay a tribute to the legend on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.' Kapil's show will be graced by popular comedians from the industry who will gather to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star comedian Raju Srivastava.

Sharing this video, Archana Puran Singh penned a heartfelt note in the loving memory of the 'inimitable' Raju Srivastava. She wrote, "How does one pay tribute to the inimitable @rajusrivastavaofficial? He loved laughing, making the world laugh and he loved the stage. So as his peers, colleagues and fans we all got together to celebrate his life with love and laughter, and by dedicating some fun episodes to his memory, his comedy and his amazing journey ! Watch some of the finest of Indian comedy get together this weekend on #thekapilsharmashow to remember and celebrate Raju@sonytvofficial @banijayasia."

About Raju Srivastava:

Raju Srivastava was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Raju was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. This happened after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. Since then, Raju was on a ventilator, and he left everyone heartbroken as he passed away at 58 on September 21.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday.

