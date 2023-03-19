The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Comedian takes a dig at MC Stan's jewelry, says 'Bank mei locker nahi mila kya'

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most loved and talked about comedy shows on Indian television. Each and every episode of this show brings something interesting, which keeps the audience glued to the television screens. The show has been running for a while now and Kapil and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Several renowned celebrities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their project.



Kapil Sharma Show's new promo:

In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, we see MC Stan, Harsh Gujral, Bhuvan Bam, and Dolly Singh gracing the show. Kapil jokingly asks questions to his guests regarding their outfits and names. Kapil asks Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, "Bro, aap jo itne gehne pehen ke ghumte ho. Kya apko bank mein locker nahi mil raha?" which sends the audience into a fit of laughter.

Then, he pulls Harsh Gujral's leg by asking him, "Itna bhari nam sunke lagta hai ki banda apne hi charter se aaya hai. Aise nam ke sath comedian banne ka aap ne kaise socha?"

Replying to this, Harsh said, "B.Tech karne ke bad naukri milna bahut zaruri hota hai jo muje mil nahi rahi thi." He then replied to Archana Puran Singh, "Sabko to nahi milti na madam."

Amid all these comical antics, Sumona Chakravarti enters with a basket of plants and greets everyone to which Kapil says, "Pehle tum in sabke price batao tabi lenge vo." Sumona replies, "Mai yeh bechne ke liye nh laayi, plants se ghar ke vibes ache hote hai." Kapil then counter questions her, "Aisa koi plant hai jisse wife achi ho jati hai?" This leaves Sumona speechless.

The caption of this promo read, "Aaj raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, jinke videos dekh ke aap khush rehte hain din bhar, woh social media ke sitaare aa rahe hain Kappu ke ghar!," the post read."

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The Kapil Sharma Show has a huge fan following who loves and supports the show as well as the characters. The first episode was aired in April 2016 and is still going on. Archana Puran Singh is the guest judge. Apart from Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma, the show also features Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and others.

