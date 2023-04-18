The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Do you know Kapil Sharma and Sachin Pilgaonkar were once a part of the same show?

The Kapil Sharma Show makers and team leave no stone unturned to tickle the bones of the audience with each episode. The acts, amazing performances, and comic timing of Kapi and his team are loved by the audience. The show has a massive number of viewers who watch each episode and shower love on the performers. Several celebrities from different walks of life often grace the show to have a fun time with Kapil and his team. In the upcoming episodes of the show, ace actor Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen making a grand appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Supriya and daughter Shriya.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. As the promo starts, Kapil says, "Mere sauhbhagya hai ki muje 2 TV shows dada (Sachin Pilgaonkar) ke sath karne ko mila. Ek singing show tha, jisme main aur dada participate kare the. Dada uss samay aapne socha tha ki jis aadmi ke sath main compete kar rha hu uss ke show mei family ke sath jaunga?" This statement leaves everyone laughing. Sachin replies, "Bilkul hi nahi socha tha maine kyuki itna zyada maine expect hi nahi kiya tha." Sachin's hilarious reply to Kapil's question also leaves the audiences in splits.

It is then seen that Kapil says, "Dada ka ek gaana hai jisko saari duniya bada pyaar karti hai aaj bhi log gun gunana pasand karte hai." Kapil then sings, "Bade achhe lagte hain." He further asks Sachin, "Dada aap jab yeh gaana gaa rahe the dimaag mei ma'am ki tasweer thi?" Sachin says, "Nahi. Uss vakt nahi. Balika Vadhu ke vakt 1976 ki baat hai. Toh uss vakt mere khabo khayal mei Supriya nahi thi. Muje pata hi nahi tha mere zindagi mei itna acha kuch hone wala hai." We then see Kiku Sharda presenting his act and tickling the bones of the audience.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Bachha Yadav aane wale hai Pilgaonkar parivaar ko apne mazedaar kissey sunane! Aap bhi aaiyega zarur!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

