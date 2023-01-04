The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Gaur Gopal Das teases Kapil to Altaf Raja's songs; 5 things to look forward

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining reality show that airs on Indian television and has a massive fan following. Every weekend top personalities from different walks of life grace Kapil Sharma's show, where they interact with the comedian and reveal their life stories. Kapil's team leaves no stone unturned to entertain their special guest and audience every weekend. In the upcoming episode of the show, top motivational speakers and 90s well-known retro singers will grace the show. Top personalities such as Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, Khan Sir, Altaf Raja, Shweta Shetty, Shabbir Kumar, and Suneeta Rao will make a grand appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show. The Kapil Sharma Show's new promo:

Today, Sony TV shared a new promo on its official Twitter handle in which we see these popular speakers and singers sharing interesting anecdotes from their lives. The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein gyaan aur music ki hogi bauchaar kyunki aane wale hai motivational speaker aur 90s ke retro singers iss baar!" Fans have flooded the comment section and have expressed their excitement to watch this episode. We bring you the top 5 unmissable moments that you can look forward to in the forthcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. 5 things to look forward to in The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode: Gaur Gopal Das teases Kapil Sharma: As the promo starts, we see Kapil telling the audience about Gaur Gopal Das's video where the former was talking girlfriend and boyfriend. Kapil questions, "Aapko ye student hone ka expereince hai ya kabhi mohabbat mei bhi pade hai." Gaur Gopal Das gives a hilarious reply to him and says, "Kapil aaj bohot liberty le rha hai." After this statement, everyone was left in splits. Kapil teases Altaf Raja: Kapil says, "Altaf bhai kitne chamak rahe ho aap. Kasam se aisa lagta hai, saare raat paani mei bhigo ke rakha hai, abhi abhi chilka utara hai kisine. Kitne chamak rahe ho." Kapil and Kiku take a dig at Khan Sir: Kapil tells Khan Sir, "Aapke followers mei Raveena Tandon bhi hai ek." Soon after hearing this, Khan is seen smiling, and Kapil immediately takes a dig at him and says, "Kitni muskurahat aayi khaan sahab." We then see Kiku Sharda teasing Khan Sir and says, "Aap Patna se hai na?". Khan Sir replies, "yes" Kiku then says, "Humko bhi pat na pasand hai." Watch the promo here-

Kapil pulls Shabbir's leg: First Kapil Sharma asks Shweta Shetty that was she ever mobbed by a crazy fan. Shweta then shares that earlier fans while clicking pictures with fans, fans were decent but now if you click photos with fans (wraps her hands around Shabbir Kumar) and show how some fans get close while clicking pictures. Shabbir is seen smiling, and Kapil immediately pulls his leg, and says, "Jab se yeh show shuru hua hai, Shabbir bhai ke chehre pe ab muskurahat aayi hai," everyone laughs out loud after hearing Kapil's one-liner. Altaf Raja sings his iconic song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi': At the end of the promo, we see legendary Qawwali singer Altaf Raja taking over the stage and singing his iconic song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' in his melodious voice. For the unversed, Altaf Raja gained immense recognition after realizing his hit album Tum To Thehre Pardesi in 1997, and is still one of the most popular songs amongst the masses. About The Kapil Sharma Show: The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The show has been graced by several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and others, to promote their upcoming films. To watch this fun-filled entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, tune in to Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

