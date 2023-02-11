The Kapil Sharma Show promo: Kapil pulls Nargis Fakhri's leg as he asks her to pronounce film's name; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episode of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as the team of Shiv Shahstri Balboa will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Nargis Fakhri along with the whole team will surely have a fun time with the comedian.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show has shared the promo of the upcoming episode and it will definitely leave you in splits. As the team of Shiv Shastri Balboa will be seen gracing the show, Anupam, Neena and Nargis along with the whole team will have a fun time with the comedians. In one of the segments of the promo, Kapil can be seen taking a dig at Nargis’s accent and asks her to pronounce the name of the film. The actress struggles to pronounce the full name and later gives up. Not just this, the comedian further gives her a tongue twister to say but he himself was unable to say it properly which left everyone in splits.

Check out the promo here