The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Raju Srivastava; Gets emotional

Today, Kapil Sharma paid his heartfelt tribute to the late comedian star Raju Srivastava on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The actor dedicated a special episode where he is joined by a troupe of comedians including Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, and several others, and shared a video on his Twitter handle. They remembered the late star with a smile on their faces as he always believed in spreading joy amongst the fans. Kapil mentions "Aaj hum haste haste unhe tribute denge". Sharing this video he wrote, "A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai this weekend only on @SonyTV."

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The show entertained the masses for a long time, and Kapil Sharma's troupe leave no stones unturned in tickling bones. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kapil's show will be graced by popular comedians from the industry who will gather to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star comedian Raju Srivastava, who passed away a few days ago.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Raju shared a great bond and were good friends for a long time. They worked together in Kapil Sharma's reality show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Later, Raju also made a guest appearance on Kapil's popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his friends Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi.

About Raju Srivastava:

Raju Srivastava was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Raju was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS on August 10, following a cardiac arrest. This happened after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. Since then, Raju was on a ventilator, and today, he left everyone heartbroken as he passed away at 58 on September 21.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ali Asgar opens up on leaving Kapil Sharma's show: I didn't see a scope in my track