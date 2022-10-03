The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil sings Jagjit Singh's song and impresses Indian Idol judges

The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil and his talented troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. The show has been the most popular on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films considering the popularity of the platform. Kapil is often seen entertaining his guests with his hilarious gigs or flaunting his talent. He is active on social media and keeps sharing his fun moments with fans.

Today, Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of an episode when Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani graced the show. In this video, we see Kapil singing Jagjit Singh's song beautifully and the Indian Idol judges are also seen enjoying his melodious voice. Sharing this video, Kapil captioned, "name the movie this song belongs to sunday quiz". Fans and friends have flooded Kapil's comment section and have praised the comedian's melodious voice.