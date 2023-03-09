The Kapil Sharma Show promo: Kapil takes a dig at Sharmila Tagore's dimple; WATCH

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge hit among the audience and is one of the most loved shows. The comedian does a fabulous job as the host of the show and keeps his audience entertained with his punch lines and fooling around with the guests. The show first premiered in 2016 and has been continuing since then. Different personalities from various walks of life continue to grace the show. Bollywood actors usually promote their movies on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming weekend episode, the team of Gulmohar including Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and others will be seen gracing the show.

Kapil Sharma’s hilarious comment on Sharmila Tagore’s dimple

In the promo shared by the makers of the show, we can see Kapil welcoming the team of Gulmohar including Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Simran Bagga and Rahul Chittella on the show. The promo looked super fun as the comedian was seen cracking jokes with the guests and also sang Mere Sapno Ki Rani for Manoj and Simran as they were grooving. In one of the segments, Kapil made a hilarious comment on Sharmila’s dimple and said ‘Sharmila ma’am is the first heroine whose dimple became very famous. Archana mam even told me to ask you that do you charge separately for your dimple along with the acting?’ which left everyone in splits.

Check out the promo here

About Gulmohar

The family entertainer revolves around a matriarch and her family and depicts how their lives change forever after she decides to sell their ancestral property. Sharmila Tagore is playing the matriarch, while Manoj Bajpayee and Simran appear as her son and daughter-in-law. The project is penned by the director Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee. Eeshit Narain is the director of photography. Siddharth Khosla has composed the songs and original score. Tanupriya Sharma handled the editing.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil did this extremely SHOCKING thing to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in Amsterdam