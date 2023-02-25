The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil's mother reveals the comedian's childhood secrets to Akshay Kumar; WATCH
In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian's mother can be seen revealing his childhood secrets to Akshay Kumar.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. His show The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episode, we will see superstar Akshay Kumar gracing the show with his presence and will have a fun time with the audience.
Kapil Sharma’s mother reveals his childhood secrets
In a promo shared by Kapil, Akshay Kumar is seen asking Kapil’s mother that ‘When he was a kid and when people visited your home, would you ask him to make them laugh and entertain them? What would he do.’ To this, the comedian’s mother said that he was not a notorious child but further revealed his childhood secret. She was quoted saying ‘When Kapil was a kid he used to put 'pudiya (packets)' in front of people's homes at night in their residential quarter. The neighbours would wake up in the morning and think, "Keda mar gaya, tona kar gaya (Who died, who did this black magic)."’ She further added, "I used to get very angry because I knew it was my son." After hearing this, everyone was left in splits including Kapil.
Check out the promo here
About The Kapil Sharma Show
The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.
ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sohail Khan reveals Nargis Fakhri screamed 'what a goal' during a cricket match; WATCH
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more