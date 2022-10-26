The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Katrina Kaif sweeps Kapil off his feet; WATCH his reaction

Katrina Kaif is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, and will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show too. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be joining her on the show to promote the film, and it's going to be a helluva ride for the audience. The channel of this show has been sharing promos from this episode, increasing the curiousity of the cine-goers, and one such promo has caught our attention.

Staying true to her reel character, Katrina Kaif spooks host Kapil Sharma by calling him 'Kappu.' Kapil wonders where's the voice coming from and looks around for someone. Katrina Kaif then appears in front of Kapil Sharma and he's astonished to see her. The actress asks him if he isn't scared of ghosts at all. Kapil Sharma responds with a very cheesy answer and starts flirting with Katrina Kaif. He's heard saying, "If the ghost is Katrina Kaif, every man will manage." This leaves everyone in splits.