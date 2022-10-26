The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Katrina Kaif sweeps Kapil off his feet; WATCH his reaction
Katrina Kaif will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to promote Phone Bhoot.
Katrina Kaif is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, and will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show too. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be joining her on the show to promote the film, and it's going to be a helluva ride for the audience. The channel of this show has been sharing promos from this episode, increasing the curiousity of the cine-goers, and one such promo has caught our attention.
Staying true to her reel character, Katrina Kaif spooks host Kapil Sharma by calling him 'Kappu.' Kapil wonders where's the voice coming from and looks around for someone. Katrina Kaif then appears in front of Kapil Sharma and he's astonished to see her. The actress asks him if he isn't scared of ghosts at all. Kapil Sharma responds with a very cheesy answer and starts flirting with Katrina Kaif. He's heard saying, "If the ghost is Katrina Kaif, every man will manage." This leaves everyone in splits.
Watch the video here:
For this occasion, Katrina Kaif wore a pink flowy skirt with a floral jacket and looked pretty as usual. In the other promo, the 39-year-old seemed to have been enjoying the gig put up by Kiku Sharda and other cast members. They even did a spoof on her film, Welcome. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also seemed to have a ball.
Check out the promo here:
While Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are promoting Phone Bhoot in full swing, they will also appear on Bigg Boss 16. They will be seen on the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode.
About Phone Bhoot
Phone Bhoot marks Katrina Kaif's first film post her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. She'll be seen playing the character of a ghost for the first time. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, this horror comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Phone Bhoot will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.
