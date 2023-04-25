The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Krushna Abhishek returns as Sapna; Here's how the team welcomed him

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Now joining the clan is the audience's favorite star, Krushna Abhishek. Krushna, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's previous season, was absent from the ongoing season of the show. Now the comedian is back on stage, and he shared a few BTS glimpses of it with his fans.

Krushna Abhishek returns as Sapna:

Krushna Abhishek took to his social media handle and shared a BTS glimpse with his fans and followers from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In this clip, we see Krushna making a grand entry on the stage of the show and is dressed as Sapna. It is seen that Kiku Sharda, who is on the stage of the show, is cheering and applauding his friend as he returns. On the other hand, Krushna also gets a standing ovation from the audience as he is back on the show.

Sharing this clip, Krushna wrote, "Sapna is back Thank u to my fan family for all the love Love u @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @sumonachakravarti @deepak30000 @rajivthakur007 @banijayasia @sonytvofficial happy to be back keep watching all the mad fun from this weekend #tkss #sktv @beingsalmankhan."

Watch the video here-

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV also shared a promo from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show giving a glimpse of Krushna aka Sapna. In this video, Krushna, dressed as Sapna, says she is back with her massage parlor. The caption of this promo read, "Dekho kaun laut kar aaya hai? Humari apni Sapna, jo bana leti hai sabko apna!"

Watch the video here-

Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

