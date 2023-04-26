The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Krushna Abhishek takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh: ‘Sidhu ji bhi aagaye'

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly among the most popular reality shows that is known for tickling audiences' bones since a long time. Every week several celebrities from different walks of life grace the show and have fun with Kapil Sharma and his team. The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Krushna, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's previous season, was absent from the ongoing season of the show. Now he is back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Krushna Abhishek making a grand entry on the show dressed as Sapna. Kapil Sharma then says, " "Sapna tu agayi, sach mein bada accha lag raha hai." Going towards Kapil, Krushna says, "Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane kaeech hai." Kapil questioned, “Acha?” Krushna continued, "Abhi main agayi, Sidhu ji bhi agaye (looking at Archana)." She widened her eyes and said, "Aah. Acha (Really)?"

Krushna also took a dig at him and looking at Rajiv Thakur, he says, "Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane waale hai." Previously, Chandan Prabhakar exited the show and Rajiv replaced him. Rajiv then gave a intresting reply to Krushna and left everyone in spilts. He said, "Zyada khush mat ho, zyada purane waale agaye na toh tu bhi jayegi." After this statement, Krushna appeared shocked while everyone was laughing. Rajiv was seemingly hinting at Sunil Grover's exit. After Sunil walked out of the show, Krushna became a part of it.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Sapna aane wali hai apne rangeen kissey aur atrangi massage lekar! Ussey milne aaiyega zarur!"

Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

