The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Mandakini blushes after Kapil teases her about debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's hit reality show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Kapil Sharma and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience and each team member is popular for their own rib-tickling jokes and acts.

Mandakini blushes after Kapil teases her:

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on their official Instagram handle. In this promo, popular actresses Mandakini, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Varsha Usgaonkar are special guests in the show. As the promo starts, Kapil Sharma teases Mandakini for the hit film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Kapil says, "Mandakini ji ke baare mei sab jaante hai pehli film jab Ram Teri Ganga Maili aayi na, har koi inka deewana hogaya tha. Shadi shuda aadmi na joh biwi ke dar se inke poster ghar mei nahi lagate the, voh apne biwi ke photo ke piche inki photo lagate the. Biwi aake bolti hai arey nayi heroine aayi hai Mandakini dekhi? kehta nahi mene toh nahi dekhi, kehti hai mene bhi nahi dekhi thi maine jab tumhara purse khola toh pata chala."

(When Mandakini's debut film Ram Teri Ganga Maili was released, everyone went gaga over her beauty. Married men who were scared of their wives and couldn't put Mandakini's poster used to hide her pictures in their wallets behind their wives' photos. When their wives would ask them about Mandakini, they would act innocent as if they didn't know her)

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Aisi beauty ke jadoo se koi kaise hi bach paaye? Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Update on The Kapil Sharma Show:

Recently, there were several reports which claimed that the show might take a temporary break in June 2023. However, this is not yet confirmed. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil's fun dance moves with 'Calm Down' singer Rema is a treat to watch