The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Salman Khan reveals why Raghav Juyal bagged a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly among the most popular reality shows that is known for tickling audiences' bones since a long time. Every week several celebrities from different walks of life grace the show and have fun with Kapil Sharma and his team. Now as Bollywood star Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor also graced Kapil Sharma's show to promote his film. Salman was joined by his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar who also graced The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show. In this promo, we see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and more having fun on the show with Kapil Sharma and his team. As the promo starts, Kapil asks Pooja Hegde, "Jab aapko pata chala aap Salman bhai ke opposite film kar rahi hai. Toh aapko ek second ke liye dimaag mei aaya hoga ki yeh mere bhai banege ya main inki jaan. Kya socha tha aapne."

Pooja Hegde says, "Main kehena chahti hu ki yeh film mei, main jaan hu (laughs)." Salman then quickly says, "Ji main bhai hu." Kapil Sharma then asks Salman, "Salman bhai, Raghav ki aisi kaunsi chiz hai jise dekhe aapko laga ki isko lena chahiye." Salman then leaves everyone in splits with his answer and says, "Koi aisi chiz nahi thi." Kapil then takes a dig at Vinali and asks her the meaning of her name. Vinali says, "Mere naam ka matlab hota hai pure, mere jaisa." Kapil replies, "Baki sab mei milawat hai?" and everyone laughs out loud. At the end of the promo, we see Kapil and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast setting the stage on fire as they dance to film's popular song 'Billi Billi.'

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye, kyunki #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ki starcast toofan entertainment ki udaan bharne aa rahi hain!"

Speaking about the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

