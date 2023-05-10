The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Sudha Murthy recalls being judged for wearing 'salwar kameez' on flight

The Kapil Sharma Show has kept the viewers' attention hooked for a long time and never fails to entertain. Bollywood actors, social media sensations, singers, stand-up comedians, politicians, producers, writers, athletes, and other several popular personalities have graced The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show's upcoming episodes, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and actress Raveena Tandon will be seen appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sudha Murthy recalls being judged for wearing 'salwar kameez':

As the episode will go air this weekend, Sony TV shared a promo on its official Instagram handle wherein we see Sudha Murthy recalling an incident and sharing it with everyone. Archana Puran Singh was seen mentioning that incident of Sudha Murthy after which the latter narrated it. The renowned writer shared how she was judged for wearing 'salwar kameez' on a flight and because of her clothes she was considered as a 'cattle class passenger.'

Sudha Murthy shared, "Four to five years ago I used to wear salwar kameez and I had a business class ticket and I was standing in the queue." She added, "People think if someone is wearing a saree or a salwar kameez she is a 'behenji' They think these people don't know anything about business class and are cattle class people."

Sudha Murthy revealed she went to the people who asked her to go to the economy class and said, "So I asked them 'What is cattle class?' Class is never defined based on your wealth." She shared the names of people such as Manjul Bhargava and Mother Teresa and said that they have made India successful and have earned a name and they have a class. Sudha Murthy also complimented Kapil Sharma and said, "Hasi mazak mei aap class ho (You have class in comedy)."

The writer added, "Class means you have dedication towards your work and you give your best and those are class people. Class doesn't depend on wealth. Economy class doesn't mean that a person doesn't have a class." Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and others applauded Sudha Murthy's statement and agreed with it.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, hasi-mazaak ke saath #SudhaMurthy ji karne wali hai kayi prerna-janak baatein!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened after Archana Puran Singh asked Nora Fatehi why she never pays bills on her dates?