The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Why did Sara Ali Khan scold Amrita Singh? Vicky Kaushal reveals SHOCKING reason

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by the talented Kapil Sharma, has remained a beloved non-fictional show amongst the audience for an extended period. With their side-splitting performances, Kapil and his team never fail to deliver the perfect dose of entertainment that viewers eagerly anticipate. Each episode welcomes special guests from various domains, adding to the show's charm. In the upcoming episode, the audience will be treated as Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen gracing the show to promote their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Tha Kapil Sharma Show new promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star cast Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal appeared on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. While talking to Kapil, Vicky spilled beans on why Sara Ali Khan once got angry with her mother Amrita Singh. He said, "Ye Amrita maam ko daant rahi thi. Maine poocha kya ho gaya. Boli mummy ko akal hi nahi hai; 1600 rupaiye ka toliya le aayi hai. Mummy ko jhaad rahi hai (She was scolding Amrita ma'am. I asked what happened and she said mom doesn’t use her brains, she has bought a towel for Rs 1600. She was schooling her mother).”

In her defense, Sara Ali Khan said, “Arre 1600 rupee ka toliya kaun kharidta hai. Vanity van mein muft ke 2-3 toliye taang ke rakhte hai ye log, unhi me se koi use kar lo (Who buys a towel for Rs 1600. Vanity van always have 2-3 towels; use a few from those).” This statement Archana Puran Singh and everyone in splits. Kapil then joked that Sara must have dinner at the set also before leaving for home. Everyone laughs out loud. Further, we also see Krushna Abhishek and other team members entertaining the audience with their rib-tickling acts.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Vicky Kaushal aur Sara Ali Khan ke saath, lagenge punches itne hatke, ki aap pet dard se nahin reh payenge bachke!"

Update on The Kapil Sharma Show:

The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set for their International tour which will begin on July 8th. He and his team will be traveling to six cities in the United States and performing there. As the team will travel for the show, the current season will be wrapped up soon. Kapil Sharma and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

