The Kapil Sharma Show: PV Sindhu reveals Sachin Tendulkar gifted a car on winning silver medal at Rio Olympics

Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu talked about the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar presenting her car after she won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics (Rio). She recalled how Sachin called her and congratulated her on the victory, "He called and congratulated me. Last time I remember when I participated in Commonwealth Games, 2014 for the first time, he told me that if I get a medal in the Rio 2016 Olympics then he will come and give me a car again. So after getting the medal, he ensured he came and presented me with the car, and I am really thankful to him as this gesture really made me happy."

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and highly loved shows on the telly screens. The show is hosted by ace stand-up comedian and host, Kapil Sharma. Numerous celebs grace the show every weekend and they are entertained by the excellent acts of the comedians. The new season of the show started the previous week and it was graced by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Now in the upcoming episode, Indian badminton player and gold medalist, PV Sindhu will be gracing the show. In the episode, she recalled being gifted a car by ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar .

She further added, "It's very kind of him because along with him many people contributed to it. He supported a lot of sports people and this kind of support needs to be there for sports personalities so that it's like a motivation for them to go much further and do well. These kinds of awards and rewards will give a lot more confidence to all sportspersons. I really like cars and I'm very thankful to him that he gave me a car."

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma on the show, she told him about getting injured during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in which she won the gold medal in women's singles.

She shared that during the quarter-finals there was a little pain, that was happening in between the match and she has to complete this match. So, after the match, her physio team and trainer were also there so she told them that she didn’t know what happened but it's a lot. She added that her heart and mind were focused on winning the medal. Hence during the semi-final and final, she was only thinking that she has to give her best and gave her hundred per cent and won the gold.

P.V. Sindhu, boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, lawn bowl team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, and Nayanmoni Saikia will grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend.

