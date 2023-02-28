The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi snapped on the sets to promote TJMM

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the televsion whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. Now, in the forthcoming episode of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of laughter as the team of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar will be seen gracing the show. Recently, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi were spotted outside the sets of the show and we are super excited for the episode. Tu Jhooti Main Makkar cast spotted at the sets of TKSS

Popular actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor along with comedian Anubhav Bassi will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Today, the stars were spotted on sets as they were seen posing for the paps. Comedian Kapil Sharma was seen donning a floral shirt which he paired with black jeans and accessorized with shades. On, the other hand Ranbir was seen sporting brown tshirt and black plants and wore a cream shirt. Anubhav looked handsome in olive shirt that he paired with jeans. Whereas, Shraddha looked like a doll in a pink and orange dress. Check out the pictures here

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra and many more. Talking about the storyline, it revolves around a boy who had a breakup and he pretends to fall in love with a young woman. For the unversed, the film also marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with Luv Ranjan. The movie is slated to have a theatrical release on 8th March, 2023 worldwide.

