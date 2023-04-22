The Kapil Sharma Show: Rapper Raftaar shares his views and it’s not what the viewers want to hear

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved and entertaining shows on television. The host Kapil Sharma and his team keep the audience glued to the screen with their one-liners and hilarious stunts. Several popular celebrities from different fields have walked on the show to promote their movies and upcoming projects. In recent times, audiences saw Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Tabu, Prateik Babbar, and several others gracing the show with their presence. Recently, rapper Raftaar shared his views about the show and it’s not very positive.

Raftaar calls the show ‘Shoshabaazi’

It was in December last year, Raftaar attended the comedy show with Badshah and Dino James in connection with MTV’s show Hustle 2.0. They had a fun time on the show. However, in a recent conversation with Dank Rishu, a YouTuber known for creating satirical comedy, Raftaar shared his views about The Kapil Sharma Show. It was a live stream and the video has now been deleted.

He was asked about his time on The Kapil Sharma Show and the rapper slammed the show in his response. Raftaar said, “Raftaar responded when questioned about his time on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: “Basically kya hota hai, dekh humne kaam kar liya, wahan jaakar yeh dikhana hota hai ke hum bahut bade hai. Shoshebaazi hai, junta ke saamne izzat ban jaati hai, bahut bade lagte hai, ghar pe jab maa baap dekhte hai, woh kehte hai ‘Woh The Kapil Sharma Show pe aaya tha,’ gali-kooche mein hawa ban jaati hai warna uska real-world value kuch nahi hai.”

He also added, “Celebrity social type waali item hai, matlab wahan chale gaye toh kuch achieve kar liya life mein. Baaki bank mein kuch ho na ho, Kapil Sharma ke ho jaao ek baari.”

In a recent stream with the same YouTuber, Raftaar trolled and took indirect jabs at the singer-rapper Honey Singh. The conversation is on the streaming platform YouTUbe which shows the YouTuber, his friends, and the rapper Raftaar talking about Honey Singh’s most recent album Honey 3.0.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Tejasswi Prakash crying as she talks about her relationship with Karan Kundrra?