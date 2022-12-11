The Kapil Sharma Show: Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and many more grace the show; WATCH promo

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved comedy shows of the country. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who has created a massive fan following with his humor is always seen bringing new guests to the show and setting the level up. The talented comedians of this Sony TV show are another biggest highlight who with their exceptional performances make the viewers glued to the television. In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, we can see rappers like Badshah, Raftaar, Dino James along with the contestants of MTV’s show Hustle 2.0 having a fun time with the comedian. Kapil’s fun banter with the rappers

In one of the segments of the promo, we can see Kapil joking with Badshah about his song ‘Ye Ladki Pagal Hai’. The former jokes if he sings that song for any girl then he will surely get abused and this left everyone in splits. In another part, we can see Kapil hilariously speaking English with rapper Raja Kumari while making everyone laugh out loud. The promo looks super fun as the rappers were seen having a really good time with the comedian and we just can’t wait for the episode to come. Have a look at the promo

About Hustle 2.0 For the unversed, Hustle 2.0 is a rap show that is telecasted on MTV with Badshaah, Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Dino James as the judges. With the first season as a super hit, the second season was also no less than a blockbuster. It gave us some super talented rappers like Srushti Tawade, winner MC Square, Nazz and many more. All these rappers are now enjoying the fame and have even signed some major projects for the upcoming year. Well we just can’t wait to see what these people have in store for their fans.

