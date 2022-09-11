The Kapil Sharma Show Review: Kapil with Akshay Kumar deliver funny ep 1: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti were missed

Sumona Chakravarti plays Kappu’s wife Bindu, who also has her onscreen parents - dad Sundar Das Chhapri Wale, mother Roopmati and brother Goli for company in TKSS. Kappu has found new neighbours in Ghazal and Ustaad Gharchhor Das, and there is Kiku Sharda as well who returns to the show with a new character - Gudiya Laundry Wali. Chandan Prabhakar too was a part of the first episode as Makaan Maalik Chandu Idli wala with his screen wife Pushpa. However, with his recent revelation about taking a break from TKSS, it will be interesting to see where the character goes in the upcoming episodes.

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) has returned with a new season, and Akshay Kumar along with his Cuttputlli team Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were the first guests on this brand new season. The first episode began with Akshay introducing all the new characters on the comedy show. While Kapil Sharma retains his original role of Kappu Sharma, all the other old and new artists in this season have fresh parts to play.

The introduction was quickly followed by a skit where all the quirks and the characteristics of the new parts were presented to the audience. The Kapil Sharma Show began on a positive note as the actor-comedian dedicated the first episode to love with a popular line from Archana Puran Singh’s Aditya Chopra directed Mohabbatein - “Duniya mein kitni hai nafratein, zinda rahengi mohabbatein’.

Akshay too was in a jovial mood as he jokingly spoke about his recent films not working at the box-office. Kapil Sharma has become bold with his one liners as well as he in a jest spoke to Jackky and Rakul about their relationship, while also mentioned about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s much reported relationship to her Aarya co-star Chandrachur Singh. While there are many new additions in this season of The Kapil Sharma Show, they have retained their popular segment ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ this time as well.

All the artists gave their best in the first episode, but Kiku Sharda delivered a balanced act with humour and a few life lessons too. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were missed. Overall, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is same, same but different, as they continue to tickle your funny bone yet experiments with a brand new team. It will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this change in the forthcoming episodes.

