The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh jokes he asked for Plan C post reading script of Plan A Plan B

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Telly screens which has a massive fan following. The show has been entertaining the audience for decades now and the comedy content has only been getting better with every season. The new season of Kapil Sharma hosted show is back with a bang and there are also some new entrants in the cast. The upcoming episode of the shoe will be graced by the Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Kapil Sharma will be hosting Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia on his entertainer show as they promote their upcoming film Plan A Plan B. In the recent promo of the episode, Kapil sang a song to welcome Tamannaah, which had Riteish asking for a welcome song too. Kapil then broke into a tragic sad song and left everyone rolling on the floor laughing.