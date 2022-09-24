The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh jokes he asked for Plan C post reading script of Plan A Plan B
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia to grace The Kapil Sharma Show.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Telly screens which has a massive fan following. The show has been entertaining the audience for decades now and the comedy content has only been getting better with every season. The new season of Kapil Sharma hosted show is back with a bang and there are also some new entrants in the cast. The upcoming episode of the shoe will be graced by the Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Kapil Sharma will be hosting Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia on his entertainer show as they promote their upcoming film Plan A Plan B. In the recent promo of the episode, Kapil sang a song to welcome Tamannaah, which had Riteish asking for a welcome song too. Kapil then broke into a tragic sad song and left everyone rolling on the floor laughing.
The promo for the episode has Kapil asking Riteish Deshmukh if the makers did not have faith in Plan A so they made a Plan B, to which Riteish says that after hearing the script, he asked for a Plan C. His answer left everyone in splits.
Kapil Sharma’s comedy show recently returned to television after a long hiatus. The team of the show was on tour in USA, Canada and Australia. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar are no longer a part of the show’s cast. Srishty Rode, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski have joined the new season of the show.
The movie Plan A Plan B, follows the journey of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret, who cross paths, and explores if opposites coexist or attract.
