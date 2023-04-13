The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde groove to Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan- Video

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular show that keeps the audience glued to television screens every weekend. The host, comedian Kapil Sharma leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audience. Besides Sharma, the audience also loves the characters of Gudiya Laundrywali, Bindu, and the permanent guest Archana Puran Singh. Every episode brings something new and this is the reason for the popularity of the show. The show often welcomes other celebrities who mostly promote their movies and shows on the platform. Talking about promotions on the show, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be seen in the upcoming episode.

Salman Khana and Pooja Hegde on The Kapil Sharma Show

The promotions of the much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are in full swing. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie that marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screens. A few days back, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Sukhbir were seen arriving at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman Khan also took to his Instagram account yesterday, and wrote in the caption for a photo, "Just finished The Kapil Sharma Show."

A recent clip released by Sony TV on the official social media platform confirmed the news. The video shows Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde matching steps to the famous track from their upcoming movie, Billi Billi as Kapil encourages them.

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie is slated to release on April 21. The film’s trailer was recently launched at a grand event in Mumbai with the entire team.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The first episode of this show was aired on April 29 and has reached its 4th season. Apart from Kapil Sharma, there is Archana Puran Singh who happens to be the guest judge and Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and others are also part of the show.

