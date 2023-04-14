The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan delivers monologue on women ruining his life in love; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show's ardent viewers are going to have a laughter riot in the upcoming episode of the show as the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast will be seen as the guests on this reality show. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be accompanied on the show by their co-stars including Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar. The promos give us a hint that the shows are going to be packed with entertainment and laughter. We will also see these stars sharing anecdotes from the time they shot the film and having a lot of fun while interacting with Kapil Sharma and his team.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

In one of the promos of the episode, we see Salman Khan delivering a monologue on women ruining his life in love and leaving him. Sony TV shared a small promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. The promo starts when Kapil questions Salman, "Waise bhai to aapko har koi bolta hai, jaan bolne ka haq kisko de rakha hai aajkal?" Replying to this question, Salman quickly replies, "Kisi ko haq nahi dena jaan bolne ka. Jaan se start hota hai aur fir jaan lelete hain....I am so happy to be with you, main itni khushnaseeb hu, thoda sa waqt nikal jata hai, uske baad I love you aata hai, jaise I love you aaya, jaise pata chala ki ye phasa uske baad aapki zindagi barbad." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor continues, "Jaan ek bada hi incomplete word hai, actually pura sentence shayad ye hoga ki ‘jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi." This dialogue leaves everyone in splits. The caption of this promo read, "#SalmanKhan toh har ladke ki dil ki baat keh rahe hain! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the video here-

Speaking about the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

