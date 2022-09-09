The Kapil Sharma Show: Sargun Mehta reveals on show that she tossed a coin for doing Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli

As Sargun Mehta returns to The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking hilarious questions. Sargun and Kapil Sharma have known each very well and have appeared together on 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe' back in 2012 and later in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' in 2014-15.

Kapil Sharma is geared up to resume his comedy chat series, The Kapil Sharma Show, in September this year. The comedian had taken a break as the team went on a world tour for their gigs. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch. As per the recent promos, actress Sargun Mehta will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

Kapil asks her is she tosses a coin before selecting a project, Sargun Mehta said she did just that when she appeared as a guest on 'Comedy Circus' in 2016.

Sargun said, "Even before doing 'Comedy Circus' I tossed a coin and post that I decided to do that season. I didn't believe in anything back then. I didn't even know how I would do comedy and I disgraced myself there.”

"In fact, when people tell me that they are watching my episode, I think to myself, 'Oh, my god! What am I doing?' There are some episodes where Akshay sir was there and since the time the trailer came out, everyone is sending videos to me where I have become 'Ranisa'."

Akshay Kumar and Sargun are seen together in the film 'Cuttputlli'. And Sargun she had even tossed a coin before deciding about doing 'Cuttputlli' as she was not sure if it would work for her or not.

She shared that she doesn’t think too highly of herself and had tossed a coin and removed chits too to decide if she should do 'Cuttputlli' or not.

Hearing Sargun, Kapil shared a memory, "Back when we used to do 'Comedy Circus' we all used to joke around and have a gala time. But after seeing Sargun do such serious work, OMG, I was startled.” He appreciated her and said that she is doing such a fabulous job as an actor and he is so proud of her."

