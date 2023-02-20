The Kapil Sharma Show: Sohail Khan shares funny incident about Nargis Fakhri; Leaves everyone in splits; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Recently, the show was graced by the celebrities who play the Celebrity Cricket League including Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari and many other members. During the episode, Sohail Khan shared a funny incident about Nargis Fakhri and left everyone in splits. Sohail Khan shares a funny incident about Nargis Fakhri

Sohail shared a hilarious incident from one of his trips abroad during the Celebrity Cricket League. He was quoted saying ‘Talking about brand ambassadors, we sometimes take celebrities with us. Some years back, we took Nargis Fakhri with us. When the rival team hit a six, she screamed, ‘oh what a goal’.” This left Kapil Sharma and all others in splits. He further added ‘I looked at Adil and said ‘seriously?’. The rival team had hit a six and she wasn't even calling it a six but saying ‘what a goal.’ Check out the video here

Moreover, Kapil shared another incident and said that once he was in Dubai where Sohail Khan invited him for a party. ‘I went to the party and few people were in the crowd who waved at me and were enjoying the party. Later, Sohail asked me about my friends who they were and if they enjoyed the party and I was like which friends? I told Sohail that they said they were your friends, so we don’t know who all came and partied there that night’ said Kapil. Here’s the video

About The Kapil Sharma Show The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show promo: Kapil pulls Nargis Fakhri's leg as he asks her to pronounce film's name; WATCH