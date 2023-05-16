The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudha Murthy talks about enjoying Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan films

The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to surprise its viewers. One of the most popular reality shows, the Kapil Sharma hosted show makes every episode special for the guests and the viewers. The team leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the audience and sometimes makes the guest reveal interesting anecdotes and personal details. In the most recent episode of the show, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and actress Raveena Tandon were seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show and having a fun time with Kapil and his team.

Sudha Murthy on her favorite Bollywood hero

The recent episode was super interesting as three women from three distinctive fields graced the show and kept the audience hooked with the chat. While Kapil made sure to show his witty side, the guests shared insightful details on the show. Sudha Murthy talked about her interest in Bollywood movies and shared who her favorite Bollywood hero is. She shared an interesting fact that when she was in Pune, she was challenged by a friend to watch one movie a day. To everyone's surprise, she completed the challenge and ended up watching 365 movies in a year. Talking about her favorite Bollywood hero, she revealed it is none other than Dilip Kumar. She said, "Next to him, like Dilip Kumar, who can act that kind of emotions is Shah Rukh Khan. Only he can do that." The philanthropist shared that when she watched Veer Zara for the first time, she told her daughter that Dilip Kumar would have acted in the film if he was alive.

Sudha Murthy on Salman Khan

Sudha Murthy is also fond of Salman Khan. She shared, "When I saw Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I said only Salman Khan can bring out the innocence of the child on the screen. He is fit to do Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I enjoy movies." Sudha Murthy also spoke about her favourite song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. Kapil Sharma also sang the track for her on the show and she joined him.

