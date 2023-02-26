The Kapil Sharma Show: Suniel Shetty talks about his first meeting with KL Rahul; Says 'I always told Athiya'

Suniel Shetty is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He recently won hearts with his solid performance in the series Dharavi Bank. Apart from enjoying the praise, the actor is currently in a happy space. Recently, his daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her longtime beau KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony. The duo opted to tie the knot at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It was Suniel who confirmed that they are tying the knot. He also thanked the media and his fans for showering love on the newlyweds. Recently, the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and opened up about his first meeting with KL Rahul .

Suniel recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to speak about India's first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. In the episode, the actor also spoke about his daughter’s wedding and how he met KL Rahul. He was quoted saying ‘I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms.’

He further added that ‘I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with south Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometers away from my birthplace. So, this was a happy coincidence.’