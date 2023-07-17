The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol makes an interesting revelation about Gadar that no one saw coming

The highly popular television show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently captivating audiences with its final episodes of the season. This season has been particularly entertaining, featuring a stellar lineup of celebrities, including international personalities like Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, and Rema, who have delighted audiences with their presence alongside the talented host, Kapil Sharma. In an exciting update, the Bollywood actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were invited to promote their upcoming romantic drama, Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol shocks everyone

Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his role of Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2001 romantic drama also stars Ameesha Patel. Sunny Deol came dressed as his character in the movie, Tara Singh. Host Kapil Sharma teased him that he is making all public appearances these days as Tara Singh and asked him if he came to the show in his truck or car. Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel was seen sizzling in a pink saree. Further, talking about his upcoming film, host Kapil Sharma asked him about his emotions surrounding the film. The actor's reply shocked everyone as he said, “There is excitement but also nervousness. When the film had released then, everyone in the industry… (gestured thumbs down). But the way the audiences pulled it up, everyone just changed.” Everyone told him that it wouldn't do well since it was a Punjabi film. However, the audience loved the film. This comment got loud applause from the audience.

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It showed the love story of a Muslim girl with a Sikh boy. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It is set to release on August 11.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar on parental duties; New parents clicked outside clinic