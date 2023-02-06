The Kapil Sharma Show: The sharks share funny anecdotes from their busy lives, Read Here

The Kapil Sharma Show is the most loved show on television channels which got a positive response from the audience since its debut in 2016. While the show usually revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, several personalities from different walks of life, and Bollywood celebrities have appeared on the show. In the latest episode, the Shark Tank India 2 judges, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain were welcomed on the show. The show host Rahul Dua was also present on the show.

The sharks gave us a sneak peek into their lives and each of them took turns to reveal funny anecdotes they know about the other. When Vineeta Singh was asked what is the secret behind her not gaining weight, she told that Peyush knows the secret to it. Peyush Bansal shared that he saw Vineeta going for her run at 12 am as the shoot wrapped up late. This is why never gains any weight. Vineeta’s love for running is no secret and the successful entrepreneur regularly participates in marathons and Ironman triathlon races. Her love for running sparked when during her IIM days when one of her friends challenged her to run the Mumbai Marathon. She shared in many interviews that running keeps her energized throughout the day.