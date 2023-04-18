Is The Kapil Sharma Show going off air? Here's what the actor-host has to say

The current season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and has been a laughter riot. It is undoubtedly one of the most loved and entertaining shows that keep the audience glued to the screen. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. The host Kapil Sharma leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the guests and the viewers and his team are equally entertaining.

Kapil Sharma clears the air about his show going off air

As per recent reports, The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off air temporarily from June. A source informed that the team will return after the hiatus with new formats. Now, as per the report in ETimes TV, Kapil Sharma opened up about the truth. He said, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

Kapil and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022. Speaking about their last hiatus, the team took three months break and held their international tour in the US, Canada, and Vancouver. After being temporarily off air, the show returned in six months with some new cast members.

About the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Currently in its fourth season, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates.

Some notable celebrities who appeared this season to promote their movies and shows include Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and most recently Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and the team of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

