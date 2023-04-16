The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily from June? Report

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates.

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily:

Now as per The Indian Express report, The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off air temporarily from June. A source close to the development informed the publication about the hiatus and also shared more details. The source shared that seasonal breaks have always worked in favor of the show as it allows the makers to introduce more creative content and cast. The source also added that comedy is a tough genre, and actors need a break so that there is no monotony. After the hiatus, everyone can return refreshed and can experiment with new formats and also there can be an addition of new characters.

The source further informed the publication that the last date of The Kapil Sharma Show is yet to be finalized. However, the team is likely to wrap up the shoot in May 2023, and the last episode of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air in June 2023. For the uninformed, the Kapil Sharma Show team often heads on short international tours during these breaks wherein they perform live for the audience. This time will be no different!

While talking to The Indian Express, the source shared, "Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up and thus the decision to take a break at this time came in. The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break hasn’t been decided as of now.”

About The Kapil Sharma Show going on breaks:

For the last couple of years, The Kapil Sharma Show team has been practicing such short breaks amid the season in order to add more creativity, introduce new talents, and increase the demand for the show. It also allows Kapil Sharma and his team to spend quality time with family and close ones. Kapil and his team had taken similar breaks in 2021 and 2022. Speaking about their last hiatus, the team took three months break and held their international tour in the US, Canada, and Vancouver. After being temporarily off air, the show returned in six months with some new cast members.

Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

