The Kapil Sharma Show: Top 5 moments of this season

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The show keeps the audience hooked to the screen with hilarious jokes. Kapil Sharma and his team- Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski do a fabulous job of entertaining the guests and the viewers. The current season of the much-loved show aired in August last year and the last episode of this season will air in July. Kapil Sharma and his team will embark on their US tour and the show will be on a break.

Top 5 moments of The Kapil Sharma Show

This season featured some of the most interesting episodes; having international guests to one of the most popular team members Sapna returning on the show. Let's do a quick recap of the top 5 highlights of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sapna's welcome on The Kapil Sharma Show

This has to be on the top as fans were eagerly waiting for Krushna Abhishek to return on the show as Sapna. After a lot of controversies and confusion, Sapna returned to the show in April and received a grand welcome. Kiku Sharda cheered and applauded, Archana got emotional and the audience gave a standing ovation as he entered the stage. Krushna Abhishek shared a video on Instagram where the song Dil Deewana can be heard playing in the background.

When Ajay Devgn roasted Kapil Sharma

While Kapil Sharma is usually seen roasting the guests on the show, the tables turned when Ajay Devgn appeared. Ajay Devgn and his co-star Tabu graced the show in March to promote their film Bholaa. Kapil, in an attempt to mock, asked the actor about performing the most difficult stunt. Ajay's reply left everyone in splits and embarrassed Kapil as he replied, "There’s one stunt that I do which hurts my jaw, jab tere joke pe hansna padhta hai."

Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan team on the show

Salman Khan and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan appeared on the show to promote their film. The episode was super entertaining and was trending for several weeks. One of the promos showed Salman Khan complaining about women, how they call him jaan initially, and soon that turns to 'jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi.' In this episode, Salman was heard telling Shehnaaz Gill to move on as Siddharth would have wanted the same for her. This comment took the internet by storm. On the other hand, the host Kapil Sharma was seen grooving with Bhaijaan on his hit songs.

Kapil Sharma grooving with Calm Down singer Rema

In one of the most recent episodes, the audience saw Kapil Sharma grooving to the trending song 'Calm Down' with none other than the singer himself. The Nigerian rapper, singer, and composer Rema graced the show last weekend. The episode was a treat to the fans as Kapil Sharma also taught Rema, Shah Rukh Khan's hit dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

When Sudha Murthy shared no one believes she can be the mother-in-law of UK PM

Earlier this month, Kapil Sharma welcomed three power women on his show- Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga, philanthropist Sudha Murthy, and actor Raveena Tandon. In this episode, Sudha Murthy shared a lot of personal insights and experiences. Talking about being the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, she recalled an incident. An immigration officer once asked her if she was joking when she wrote her residential address as '10 Downing Street', official residence and office of the Prime Minister of UK.

