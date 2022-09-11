The Kapil Sharma Show Twitter Review: Netizens divided, call the show wholesome but also 'boring'

The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil Sharma and his talented troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Kapil has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance this season will be Akshay Kumar. As said, the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season was graced by Akshay Kumar along with his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

The first episode began with Akshay introducing all the new characters on the comedy show. While Kapil Sharma retains his original role of Kappu Sharma, all the other old and new artists have fresh parts to play. The season witnesses entries of the new talented cast and also see the absence of old cast members such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and others. After the first episode went on air, the netizens shared their mixed reaction to the episode, while some are bowled over by the new set, new characters, creativity, and fun and called the first episode 'wholesome', others have different opinions. A few called the first episode 'boring' and missed Krushna Abhishek.

