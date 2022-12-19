The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani grace the show to promote Govinda Naam Mera; WATCH

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians in the country and there is no doubt about it. His fans eagerly wait every weekend for his show to watch the hilarious acts performed by him and team. In every episode, the comedian brings top class celebrities to grace the show and audience leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them. In the upcoming episode, we will see the team of Govinda Naam Mera marking their presence on the show and having a fun time.

In one of the promos shared by the official handle of the channel, we can see Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani along with others gracing the show to promote their recently released film Govinda Naam Mera. The comedian is seen asking Vicky a hilarious question that ‘In the film your name is Govinda and you are with two girls, so were you afraid to use your real name?’ and this left everyone in splits. Further in the promo we see Kapil saying ‘Vicky in an interview said that Kiara is the Udit Narayan of actors, is it because you saw her going behind Alka Yagnik?’ and this made everyone laugh out loud.

More about promo

The other guests included Shashank Khaitan, Renuka Shahne and Viraj Ghelani. In the promo, we also get to see the fun banter of Renuka with Kapil as she shares some old incidents on the show. Well, it would be a fun to watch the team together on the show and we just can’t wait for the episode to go on air.

Here’s the promo