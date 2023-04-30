The Kapil Sharma Show: Was Bhagyashree already married during Maine Pyar Kiya filming? Actress reveals

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. To date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. In the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the NRI Wives team graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Bhagyashree, who is also a part of the film, also appeared on Kapil Sharma's show and had fun with the team while she revealed several anecdotes regarding her personal life, including her marriage.

Bhagyashree on marriage with Himalaya Dassani:

When Kapil asked her how she felt after emerging as a popular actress after Maine Pyar Kiya's success, Bhagyashree shared, "Mei sach batau, muje iska andaza nahi tha kyuki Himalaya (Himalaya Dassani) ji saamne the toh muje sirf parvat hi nazar aa raha tha (To be honest, I was not sure as Himalaya was there so I could only see mountains). Everyone laughs.

Kapil then questioned Bhagyashree, "Toh uss film ke aane se pehle aap aur Himalaya ji mil chuke the? (So you and Himalaya met before the film was released?)" Bhagyashree replied, "Ji (Yes)." Kapil then asked, "Shaadi nahi hui thi lekin uss samay (But you both were not married)" Bhagyashree shared, "Shaadi ho chuki thi (We were married)."

Kapil then said, "Log suman suman karke ghum rahe the aapne bataya nahi aap shadi shuda hai (People loved Suman and you never revealed that you were married)." Further, Kapil told Bhagyashree, "Logo ko nahi pata tha ki aapki shadi ho chuki thi (People never knew that you were married)." Replying to this, Bhagyashree said, "Salman (Salman Khan) Ji ko pata tha, voh humari shaadi mei bhi aaye the (But Salman knew about our marriage, he even attended our wedding)"

Speaking of Maine Pyar Kiya, the blockbuster film starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, was released in 1989. It was directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

